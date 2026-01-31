1Password SaaS Manager is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by 1Password. Axonius SaaS Applications is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will move fastest with 1Password SaaS Manager because its AI detection actually surfaces apps your Okta logs miss, then automates the entire lifecycle from provisioning through orphaned account cleanup. The platform covers all three NIST asset and access control pillars (ID.AM, PR.AA, GV.SC), which means you're getting discovery, governance, and spend visibility in one tool rather than stitching three. Skip this if your SaaS footprint is under 50 apps or you need deep integration with every niche vendor; 1Password's strength is breadth and speed, not replacing your best-of-breed IAM.
SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform
SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance
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Common questions about comparing 1Password SaaS Manager vs Axonius SaaS Applications for your shadow it discovery needs.
1Password SaaS Manager: SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..
Axonius SaaS Applications: SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow application discovery, Unmanaged browser extension detection, OAuth token identification..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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