1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..

Avira Password Manager: Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Password generation and secure storage, Automatic login and auto-fill for accounts, Cross-device password synchronization..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.