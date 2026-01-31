1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..

Avira Password Manager: Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Password generation and secure storage, Automatic login and auto-fill for accounts, Cross-device password synchronization..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.