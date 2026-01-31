1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

LastPass for Chrome: Browser extension that securely saves passwords and auto-logs into websites. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Password storage and management, Automatic login to websites, Cross-platform support (Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile)..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.