Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. LastPass for Chrome is a commercial password management tool by LastPass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Startups and SMBs drowning in spreadsheet passwords will see immediate friction relief from LastPass for Chrome, which auto-fills logins across all major browsers without requiring users to remember anything. The extension syncs across Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile with a single master password, eliminating the chaos of shared credential docs. Skip this if your organization needs centralized admin controls and enforcement policies; LastPass for Chrome is built for individual convenience, not team governance.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Browser extension that securely saves passwords and auto-logs into websites.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs LastPass for Chrome for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
LastPass for Chrome: Browser extension that securely saves passwords and auto-logs into websites. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Password storage and management, Automatic login to websites, Cross-platform support (Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile)..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. LastPass for Chrome differentiates with Password storage and management, Automatic login to websites, Cross-platform support (Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile).
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. LastPass for Chrome is developed by LastPass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and LastPass for Chrome serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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