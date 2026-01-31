1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

LastPass for Chrome: Browser extension that securely saves passwords and auto-logs into websites. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Password storage and management, Automatic login to websites, Cross-platform support (Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile)..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.