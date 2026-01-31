Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. heylogin is a free password management tool by heylogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Teams of 50–500 people who've been burned by phishing-compromised master passwords should consider heylogin for its phone-as-authenticator model, which eliminates the weakest link in traditional password managers. The vendor's admin-initiated device recovery feature,letting IT disconnect a lost phone and restore access without waiting for user action,addresses a real operational gap that password managers typically ignore. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing identity platforms or plans to enforce passwordless across the entire infrastructure; heylogin works best as a standalone manager for teams willing to adopt smartphone-first authentication.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Password manager using smartphones for auth, with org admin device recovery.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs heylogin for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
heylogin: Password manager using smartphones for auth, with org admin device recovery. built by heylogin. Core capabilities include Admin-initiated device disconnect and reconnect for lost/defective phones, Account restore via mobile system backup, Emergency backup code for account recovery..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. heylogin differentiates with Admin-initiated device disconnect and reconnect for lost/defective phones, Account restore via mobile system backup, Emergency backup code for account recovery.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. heylogin is developed by heylogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and heylogin serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Password Management, Authentication. Key differences: 1Password Passkeys is Commercial while heylogin is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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