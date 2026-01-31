Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. heylogin is a free password management tool by heylogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Teams of 50–500 people who've been burned by phishing-compromised master passwords should consider heylogin for its phone-as-authenticator model, which eliminates the weakest link in traditional password managers. The vendor's admin-initiated device recovery feature,letting IT disconnect a lost phone and restore access without waiting for user action,addresses a real operational gap that password managers typically ignore. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing identity platforms or plans to enforce passwordless across the entire infrastructure; heylogin works best as a standalone manager for teams willing to adopt smartphone-first authentication.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Password manager using smartphones for auth, with org admin device recovery.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs heylogin for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
heylogin: Password manager using smartphones for auth, with org admin device recovery. built by heylogin. Core capabilities include Admin-initiated device disconnect and reconnect for lost/defective phones, Account restore via mobile system backup, Emergency backup code for account recovery..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. heylogin differentiates with Admin-initiated device disconnect and reconnect for lost/defective phones, Account restore via mobile system backup, Emergency backup code for account recovery.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. heylogin is developed by heylogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and heylogin serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Key differences: 1Password Enterprise Password Manager is Commercial while heylogin is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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