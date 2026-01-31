1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

CatchProbe ActiveGuard: Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases. built by CatchProbe. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory integration, Automated password checking against leaked credential databases, Real-time alerts for compromised passwords..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.