Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Semperis Identity Resilience Platform

Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid Active Directory and Entra ID environments need Semperis Identity Resilience Platform because it's the only tool that treats AD recovery as a first-class function, not an afterthought to detection. The platform covers the full NIST RS (incident mitigation and recovery) workflow with autonomous rollback and forest recovery capabilities that most identity tools skip entirely. Skip this if your organization runs cloud-native identity only and has already decommissioned on-premises AD; the value proposition evaporates without hybrid complexity to manage.