Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Semperis Identity Resilience Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Semperis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid Active Directory and Entra ID environments need Semperis Identity Resilience Platform because it's the only tool that treats AD recovery as a first-class function, not an afterthought to detection. The platform covers the full NIST RS (incident mitigation and recovery) workflow with autonomous rollback and forest recovery capabilities that most identity tools skip entirely. Skip this if your organization runs cloud-native identity only and has already decommissioned on-premises AD; the value proposition evaporates without hybrid complexity to manage.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Semperis Identity Resilience Platform for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform: Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery. built by Semperis. Core capabilities include Active Directory and Entra ID continuous vulnerability scanning, Real-time identity threat detection using AD replication stream, Autonomous rollback of risky account changes..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Semperis Identity Resilience Platform is developed by Semperis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Semperis Identity Resilience Platform serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox