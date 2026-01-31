Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. OpenIAM is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Mid-market organizations building internal developer platforms or modernizing legacy identity infrastructure will find OpenIAM's free tier valuable for piloting identity governance without license friction. The platform bundles CIAM, MFA, and PAM capabilities in a single deployment, which is rare at the free tier and sidesteps the typical vendor compartmentalization. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing IAM stack or require vendor support SLAs; OpenIAM's community-driven model means you're debugging with forums, not escalation paths.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs OpenIAM for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management and OpenIAM serve similar Access Management use cases. Key differences: 1Password Extended Access Management is Commercial while OpenIAM is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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