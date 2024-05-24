Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Alibaba Cloud IDaaS vs OpenIAM? Alibaba Cloud IDaaS, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Alibaba Cloud IDaaS Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Alibaba Cloud IDaaS vs OpenIAM? The choice between Alibaba Cloud IDaaS vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Alibaba Cloud IDaaS vs OpenIAM? Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Alibaba Cloud IDaaS a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Alibaba Cloud IDaaS can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.