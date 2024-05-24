Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Ascent InfoSec IAM vs OpenIAM? Ascent InfoSec IAM, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Ascent InfoSec IAM Managed IAM service for user access control across enterprise resources.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Ascent InfoSec IAM vs OpenIAM? The choice between Ascent InfoSec IAM vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Ascent InfoSec IAM is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Ascent InfoSec IAM vs OpenIAM? Ascent InfoSec IAM is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Ascent InfoSec IAM a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Ascent InfoSec IAM can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.