1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..

AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform: Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time identity access path mapping across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI systems, AI-powered classification of agentic AI, non-human, and human identity behavior, Identity Activity Access Graph for visualizing actual access paths..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.