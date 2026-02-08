8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform: Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time identity access path mapping across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI systems, AI-powered classification of agentic AI, non-human, and human identity behavior, Identity Activity Access Graph for visualizing actual access paths..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.