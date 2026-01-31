Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Teams Starter Pack is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Proton Pass is a free password management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small business owners and ops teams without dedicated security staff should use 1Password Teams Starter Pack because it handles the hardest part of password hygiene,actually enforcing it across a team without creating friction. The two-key derivation model and AES 256-bit encryption mean credentials stay protected even if 1Password's servers are compromised, and the Watchtower breach monitoring catches reused passwords faster than most teams would notice them manually. Skip this if your company needs granular audit logging or has regulatory requirements beyond basic data protection; the admin dashboard focuses on health and access, not forensic-grade event trails.
Teams managing passwords across distributed or privacy-conscious workforces will find Proton Pass valuable for its zero-knowledge architecture; your credential data stays encrypted end-to-end even from Proton itself, which matters in regulated industries where data residency audits are common. The free tier removes procurement friction for pilots, and the integration with Proton Mail and VPN creates a self-contained ecosystem if you're already in that stack. Skip this if you need tight enterprise directory sync, advanced threat intelligence on breached credentials, or the kind of audit logging that Fortune 500 procurement demands.
Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls
E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Teams Starter Pack vs Proton Pass for your password management needs.
1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..
Proton Pass: E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Teams Starter Pack differentiates with Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups. Proton Pass differentiates with End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts.
1Password Teams Starter Pack and Proton Pass serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Authentication. Key differences: 1Password Teams Starter Pack is Commercial while Proton Pass is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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