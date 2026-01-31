Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. One Identity Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing hybrid AD environments should choose One Identity Password Manager for its offline password reset capability, which actually works when your domain controllers are unreachable. The drag-and-drop workflow builder and multi-domain support address the real operational friction point these organizations face: reducing helpdesk volume without requiring custom scripting or vendor professional services. Skip this if you need identity governance or privileged access management; this tool solves the narrow problem of self-service resets and account unlocks, not the broader identity lifecycle.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs One Identity Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
One Identity Password Manager: Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Self-service password reset, Account unlock capabilities, Multi-domain support..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. One Identity Password Manager differentiates with Self-service password reset, Account unlock capabilities, Multi-domain support.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. One Identity Password Manager is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and One Identity Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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