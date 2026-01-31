Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Teams Starter Pack is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. One Identity Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small business owners and ops teams without dedicated security staff should use 1Password Teams Starter Pack because it handles the hardest part of password hygiene,actually enforcing it across a team without creating friction. The two-key derivation model and AES 256-bit encryption mean credentials stay protected even if 1Password's servers are compromised, and the Watchtower breach monitoring catches reused passwords faster than most teams would notice them manually. Skip this if your company needs granular audit logging or has regulatory requirements beyond basic data protection; the admin dashboard focuses on health and access, not forensic-grade event trails.
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing hybrid AD environments should choose One Identity Password Manager for its offline password reset capability, which actually works when your domain controllers are unreachable. The drag-and-drop workflow builder and multi-domain support address the real operational friction point these organizations face: reducing helpdesk volume without requiring custom scripting or vendor professional services. Skip this if you need identity governance or privileged access management; this tool solves the narrow problem of self-service resets and account unlocks, not the broader identity lifecycle.
Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls
Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Teams Starter Pack vs One Identity Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Teams Starter Pack: Password manager for small businesses with team sharing and access controls. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups..
One Identity Password Manager: Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Self-service password reset, Account unlock capabilities, Multi-domain support..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Teams Starter Pack differentiates with Password and sensitive data storage with encrypted vaults, Role-based access controls and permissions, Shared vault management with custom groups. One Identity Password Manager differentiates with Self-service password reset, Account unlock capabilities, Multi-domain support.
1Password Teams Starter Pack is developed by 1Password. One Identity Password Manager is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Teams Starter Pack and One Identity Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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