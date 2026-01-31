Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. One Identity Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing hybrid AD environments should choose One Identity Password Manager for its offline password reset capability, which actually works when your domain controllers are unreachable. The drag-and-drop workflow builder and multi-domain support address the real operational friction point these organizations face: reducing helpdesk volume without requiring custom scripting or vendor professional services. Skip this if you need identity governance or privileged access management; this tool solves the narrow problem of self-service resets and account unlocks, not the broader identity lifecycle.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs One Identity Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
One Identity Password Manager: Self-service password reset and account unlock solution for end users. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Self-service password reset, Account unlock capabilities, Multi-domain support..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. One Identity Password Manager differentiates with Self-service password reset, Account unlock capabilities, Multi-domain support.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. One Identity Password Manager is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and One Identity Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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