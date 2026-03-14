Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. AWS Verified Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPNs with zero trust should start with AWS Verified Access if your apps already live in AWS; it eliminates the networking friction that kills zero trust rollouts at other vendors, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the identity and device posture checks actually work. The catch is real: this tool prioritizes continuous access validation over threat detection and response, so pair it with a separate detection layer rather than expecting it to catch compromised devices mid-session.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs AWS Verified Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
AWS Verified Access: AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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