1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Journey Trusted Identity Platform: Omnichannel identity platform for biometric auth, KYC, and secure transactions. built by Journey. Core capabilities include Biometric authentication via smartphone or browser, Passwordless omnichannel authentication across voice and digital channels, KYC-compliant digital identity verification..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.