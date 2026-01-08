Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Journey Trusted Identity Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Journey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Journey Trusted Identity Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling customer authentication across voice and digital channels should pick Journey Trusted Identity Platform for its passwordless omnichannel approach, which eliminates the operational friction of traditional KBA and password recovery. The platform scores well on NIST PR.AA (Identity Management, Authentication, and Access Control) and supports mutual agent-customer authentication, a rare feature that prevents social engineering during high-value transactions. Skip this if your primary need is internal workforce identity management; Journey is built for customer-facing authentication and KYC workflows, not IAM consolidation.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Omnichannel identity platform for biometric auth, KYC, and secure transactions.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Journey Trusted Identity Platform for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Journey Trusted Identity Platform: Omnichannel identity platform for biometric auth, KYC, and secure transactions. built by Journey. Core capabilities include Biometric authentication via smartphone or browser, Passwordless omnichannel authentication across voice and digital channels, KYC-compliant digital identity verification..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Journey Trusted Identity Platform differentiates with Biometric authentication via smartphone or browser, Passwordless omnichannel authentication across voice and digital channels, KYC-compliant digital identity verification.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Journey Trusted Identity Platform is developed by Journey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Journey Trusted Identity Platform serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both cover MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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