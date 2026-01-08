1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Adaptive Identity Proofing is a commercial identity verification tool by Verosint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-friction signup flows will get the most from Adaptive Identity Proofing, since its risk-based workflows let you demand proof only when signals warrant it rather than gate every user. The SignalPrint tracking system and government document verification cover PR.AA identity management rigorously, reducing both fraud and abandonment. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication or session management bundled in; Verosint is focused narrowly on the proofing moment itself.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Adaptive Identity Proofing for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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