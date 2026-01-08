1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.