1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.