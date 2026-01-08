1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform: Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Biometric authentication across user lifecycle, Decentralized data storage and processing, Digital onboarding verification..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.