Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform: Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Biometric authentication across user lifecycle, Decentralized data storage and processing, Digital onboarding verification..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.