Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform: Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Biometric authentication across user lifecycle, Decentralized data storage and processing, Digital onboarding verification..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.