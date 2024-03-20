Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is a commercial email security platforms tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
Microsoft Defender for Office 365
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating Microsoft 365 should standardize on Defender for Office 365 because the integration depth eliminates the detection gaps that plague bolt-on email security tools, particularly in Teams and SharePoint where most modern attacks now land. The platform's automated Business Email Compromise disruption with user disabling and device isolation actually stops lateral movement in real time rather than just flagging suspicious mail. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on Gmail or Slack; the advantage collapses outside the Microsoft ecosystem, and you'll find cheaper, more agile options elsewhere.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Email and collaboration security for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs Microsoft Defender for Office 365 for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
Microsoft Defender for Office 365: Email and collaboration security for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include AI-powered sentiment analysis for email filtering, Inline protection against malicious links and attachments in Outlook and Teams, Real-time detonation of attachments and links..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway and Microsoft Defender for Office 365 serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Key differences: 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is Free while Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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