15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. Abusix Guardian Mail is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abusix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email spam and phishing will see immediate relief from Abusix Guardian Mail's blocklist-based filtering, which stops 99.6% of threats before they hit your mail servers. The platform's focus on network and sender reputation enforcement means you're blocking bad actors at scale rather than hunting them after delivery. Skip this if your organization needs post-delivery forensics or advanced threat hunting; Guardian Mail is built to prevent volume attacks, not investigate compromised accounts already inside your network.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs Abusix Guardian Mail for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
Abusix Guardian Mail: Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Email threat blocking via blocklists (99.6%+ block rate), Multi-layered email defense, Network and sender reputation protection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox