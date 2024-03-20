15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..

Abusix Guardian Mail: Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Email threat blocking via blocklists (99.6%+ block rate), Multi-layered email defense, Network and sender reputation protection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.