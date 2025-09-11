Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is a commercial email security platforms tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
Microsoft Defender for Office 365
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating Microsoft 365 should standardize on Defender for Office 365 because the integration depth eliminates the detection gaps that plague bolt-on email security tools, particularly in Teams and SharePoint where most modern attacks now land. The platform's automated Business Email Compromise disruption with user disabling and device isolation actually stops lateral movement in real time rather than just flagging suspicious mail. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on Gmail or Slack; the advantage collapses outside the Microsoft ecosystem, and you'll find cheaper, more agile options elsewhere.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
Email and collaboration security for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs Microsoft Defender for Office 365 for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
Microsoft Defender for Office 365: Email and collaboration security for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include AI-powered sentiment analysis for email filtering, Inline protection against malicious links and attachments in Outlook and Teams, Real-time detonation of attachments and links..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 differentiates with AI-powered sentiment analysis for email filtering, Inline protection against malicious links and attachments in Outlook and Teams, Real-time detonation of attachments and links.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security integrates with Microsoft email platforms, SOAR tools. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 integrates with Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Outlook, Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and Microsoft Defender for Office 365 serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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