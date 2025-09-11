Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Microsoft Defender for Office 365: Email and collaboration security for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include AI-powered sentiment analysis for email filtering, Inline protection against malicious links and attachments in Outlook and Teams, Real-time detonation of attachments and links..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.