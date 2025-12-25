AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..

Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.