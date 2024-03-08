0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs is a free cyber range training tool. Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches is a commercial cyber range training tool by Black Hills Information Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs
Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag events need 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs because it teaches XSS exploitation mechanics hands-on without requiring infrastructure setup or licensing; the 20 labs cover realistic filtering bypasses that developers actually encounter in code review. The free pricing and 334 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical content. Skip this if your goal is to measure XSS vulnerability remediation across your application portfolio; this is a learning tool, not a scanner that finds XSS in production code.
Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches
Security teams running lean incident response programs will get the most from Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches because it forces realistic decision-making under uncertainty without the budget drain of full-scale simulations. A 30 to 60-minute session trains detection gaps and cross-functional communication across Detect and Respond functions, and the cooperative card mechanic actually surfaces the disagreements between security and ops that tabletops usually paper over. Skip this if your team needs recovery and resilience drills; the game prioritizes the investigation phase and leaves Recover function work to your runbooks.
A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes.
Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training
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Common questions about comparing 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs vs Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches for your cyber range training needs.
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs: A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes..
Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches: Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 52-card Core Deck with Attack, Detection, and Inject cards, Four attack categories: Initial Compromise, Pivot & Escalate, Persistence, and C2 & Exfil, Cooperative gameplay for 2+ players with Incident Captain and Defender roles..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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