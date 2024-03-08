0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs is a free cyber range training tool. Arc4dia Counter-APT Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by Arc4dia. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag events need 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs because it teaches XSS exploitation mechanics hands-on without requiring infrastructure setup or licensing; the 20 labs cover realistic filtering bypasses that developers actually encounter in code review. The free pricing and 334 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical content. Skip this if your goal is to measure XSS vulnerability remediation across your application portfolio; this is a learning tool, not a scanner that finds XSS in production code.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with staff who hunt APT indicators or respond to advanced threats should choose Arc4dia Counter-APT Training for its instructor-led model built around tradecraft from practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, not theoretical frameworks. The multi-level curriculum runs from foundational reverse engineering and web security through force-on-force engagement scenarios, addressing the full NIST Awareness and Training function. Skip this if your team needs remote, self-paced training or lacks the operational maturity to absorb scenario-based instruction; the value comes from experienced instructors, not polish.
A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes.
Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense.
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Common questions about comparing 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs vs Arc4dia Counter-APT Training for your cyber range training needs.
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs: A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes..
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training: Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Instructor-led courses by practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, Multi-level curriculum from foundational labs to force-on-force scenarios, APT Tactics course..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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