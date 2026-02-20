ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches is a commercial cyber range training tool by Black Hills Information Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches
Security teams running lean incident response programs will get the most from Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches because it forces realistic decision-making under uncertainty without the budget drain of full-scale simulations. A 30 to 60-minute session trains detection gaps and cross-functional communication across Detect and Respond functions, and the cooperative card mechanic actually surfaces the disagreements between security and ops that tabletops usually paper over. Skip this if your team needs recovery and resilience drills; the game prioritizes the investigation phase and leaves Recover function work to your runbooks.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches: Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 52-card Core Deck with Attack, Detection, and Inject cards, Four attack categories: Initial Compromise, Pivot & Escalate, Persistence, and C2 & Exfil, Cooperative gameplay for 2+ players with Incident Captain and Defender roles..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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