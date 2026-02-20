Arc4dia Counter-APT Training: Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Instructor-led courses by practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, Multi-level curriculum from foundational labs to force-on-force scenarios, APT Tactics course..

Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches: Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 52-card Core Deck with Attack, Detection, and Inject cards, Four attack categories: Initial Compromise, Pivot & Escalate, Persistence, and C2 & Exfil, Cooperative gameplay for 2+ players with Incident Captain and Defender roles..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.