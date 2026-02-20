418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..

Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches: Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 52-card Core Deck with Attack, Detection, and Inject cards, Four attack categories: Initial Compromise, Pivot & Escalate, Persistence, and C2 & Exfil, Cooperative gameplay for 2+ players with Incident Captain and Defender roles..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.