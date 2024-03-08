0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs is a free cyber range training tool. Bastazo Agoge is a commercial cyber range training tool by Bastazo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag events need 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs because it teaches XSS exploitation mechanics hands-on without requiring infrastructure setup or licensing; the 20 labs cover realistic filtering bypasses that developers actually encounter in code review. The free pricing and 334 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical content. Skip this if your goal is to measure XSS vulnerability remediation across your application portfolio; this is a learning tool, not a scanner that finds XSS in production code.
Mid-market and enterprise OT security teams need hands-on training that mirrors their actual environments, and Bastazo Agoge delivers that through digital twins that replicate real device configurations and network behavior. The platform covers both NIST PR.AT training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning operators learn threat response against realistic scenarios while leaders get measurable competency tracking across your workforce. Skip this if your team needs general IT security training; Bastazo is purpose-built for OT, which narrows its scope but sharpens its value for industrial and critical infrastructure shops.
A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes.
OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins
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Common questions about comparing 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs vs Bastazo Agoge for your cyber range training needs.
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs: A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes..
Bastazo Agoge: OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins. built by Bastazo. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on cyberattack simulations, Digital Twin technology for virtual system replicas, Pre-built and custom training modules..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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