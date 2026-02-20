ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Bastazo Agoge is a commercial cyber range training tool by Bastazo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise OT security teams need hands-on training that mirrors their actual environments, and Bastazo Agoge delivers that through digital twins that replicate real device configurations and network behavior. The platform covers both NIST PR.AT training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning operators learn threat response against realistic scenarios while leaders get measurable competency tracking across your workforce. Skip this if your team needs general IT security training; Bastazo is purpose-built for OT, which narrows its scope but sharpens its value for industrial and critical infrastructure shops.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Bastazo Agoge for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Bastazo Agoge: OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins. built by Bastazo. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on cyberattack simulations, Digital Twin technology for virtual system replicas, Pre-built and custom training modules..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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