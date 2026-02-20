418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..

Bastazo Agoge: OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins. built by Bastazo. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on cyberattack simulations, Digital Twin technology for virtual system replicas, Pre-built and custom training modules..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.