0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs is a free cyber range training tool. AzureGoat is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs
Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag events need 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs because it teaches XSS exploitation mechanics hands-on without requiring infrastructure setup or licensing; the 20 labs cover realistic filtering bypasses that developers actually encounter in code review. The free pricing and 334 GitHub stars signal actual adoption among practitioners, not just theoretical content. Skip this if your goal is to measure XSS vulnerability remediation across your application portfolio; this is a learning tool, not a scanner that finds XSS in production code.
Azure-focused security teams building incident response muscle need AzureGoat because it's free, open-source training infrastructure that actually replicates the misconfigurations your engineers will face in production, not sanitized labs. The 918 GitHub stars and explicit OWASP Top 10 + Azure service misconfiguration focus mean you're training against real attack paths rather than generic scenarios. Skip this if your team needs managed infrastructure, instructor-led curricula, or scoring mechanisms; AzureGoat requires hands-on lab design and assumes your staff can self-direct their learning.
A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes.
AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice.
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Common questions about comparing 0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs vs AzureGoat for your cyber range training needs.
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs: A collection of 20 cross-site scripting challenges covering various XSS attack vectors and filtering bypass techniques for educational purposes..
AzureGoat: AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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