418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..

AzureGoat: AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.