418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is a commercial cyber range training tool by 418 Intelligence. AzureGoat is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SOC analysts and threat hunters who need to sharpen skills against live threat data while building institutional knowledge will see immediate ROI from 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE. The platform combines real-time open-source threat feeds with gamified hands-on scenarios and SME coaching, addressing both NIST PR.AT (workforce training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) simultaneously across startups through enterprises. Skip this if your team needs a finished threat intelligence feed or managed detection service; DEF3NSE assumes practitioners want to do the hunting themselves, not consume pre-packaged answers.
Azure-focused security teams building incident response muscle need AzureGoat because it's free, open-source training infrastructure that actually replicates the misconfigurations your engineers will face in production, not sanitized labs. The 918 GitHub stars and explicit OWASP Top 10 + Azure service misconfiguration focus mean you're training against real attack paths rather than generic scenarios. Skip this if your team needs managed infrastructure, instructor-led curricula, or scoring mechanisms; AzureGoat requires hands-on lab design and assumes your staff can self-direct their learning.
Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform.
AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice.
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Common questions about comparing 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE vs AzureGoat for your cyber range training needs.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..
AzureGoat: AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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