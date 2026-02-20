Loading...
Malware Analysis tools for Dynamic Analysis: the Malware Analysis options most relevant when Dynamic Analysis is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 29 cybersecurity tools
AI-powered malware analysis & threat research platform with chat interface.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Research division powering CodeHunter's pre-execution malware detection engine.
AI-powered binary analysis platform for reverse engineering & malware analysis.
Multi-OS malware analysis platform with sandbox, static analysis & URL scanning.
Deep malware & phishing analysis via static, dynamic, and hybrid methods.
ML plugin for Joe Sandbox Cloud detecting malicious files via deep learning.
Suite of cloud & on-prem malware/phishing analysis tools for multiple OSes.
Agentic AI tool for automated malware reverse engineering & phishing analysis.
Endpoint utility for EDR/XDR alert validation and user phishing reporting.
Cloud-based automated malware analysis for Windows, macOS & Linux.
Plugin that decompiles malware PE files into readable C code using hybrid analysis.
Custom hypervisor for stealth malware analysis on VMs and bare metal.
Cloud-based bare-metal malware analysis lab for SOC, CERT & CIRT teams.
Deep learning-based malware analysis & threat contextualization platform.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection.
Real-time malware detection engine with sandboxing and zero-day detection
Whole-system emulation environment for software dev, debugging, testing & security
Malware analysis platform for detecting and analyzing threats via sandbox
DroidBox is a dynamic analysis framework for Android applications that monitors runtime behavior, network activity, file operations, and security events while generating behavioral visualizations.
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.
CuckooDroid extends Cuckoo Sandbox to provide automated dynamic analysis of Android applications in a controlled sandbox environment.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.