Loading...
Malware Analysis tools for Shellcode: the Malware Analysis options most relevant when Shellcode is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 6 cybersecurity tools
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.
A process scanning tool that detects and dumps malicious implants, shellcodes, hooks, and memory patches in running processes.
Capa is a malware analysis tool that detects capabilities in executable files by analyzing PE, ELF, .NET modules, shellcode, and sandbox reports to identify potential malicious behaviors with ATT&CK framework mapping.
A Python wrapper for the Libemu library that enables shellcode analysis and malicious code examination through programmatic interfaces.
CAPA is a static analysis tool that detects and reports capabilities in executable files across multiple formats, mapping findings to MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques.
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.