Xcitium ZeroDwell™ Containment
Zero trust containment platform that virtualizes unknown files at runtime
Xcitium ZeroDwell™ Containment Description
Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment is an endpoint protection platform that uses patented zero trust auto-containment technology to protect endpoints, networks, and cloud workloads from zero-day threats and ransomware. The platform operates by automatically isolating unknown files and executables in virtualized containers at runtime, allowing them to execute without accessing real system resources. The containment approach differs from traditional detection-based security by addressing the gap between when new malware is introduced and when signatures become available. Unknown files are allowed to run in virtual resources where they cannot cause damage, then analyzed and verdicted as either good or bad through a combination of automated and human analysis. Once classified, unknown good files are whitelisted and unknown bad files are blacklisted. The platform includes pre-execution protection features such as NextGen EDR, host intrusion prevention, host firewall, VirusScope static analysis, and application control. It provides protection across endpoints, networks, and cloud workloads through a single management interface. According to published statistics, the platform shows 10% of active devices with potential malicious activity in containment, 88% of devices in known good state, 0% with infection or breach, and 3% of unknowns turning out to be malware. The solution has received certifications from MRG Effitas and AVLAB testing organizations.
