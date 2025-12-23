WPMissionControl WPMissionControl Description

WPMissionControl is a monitoring platform designed specifically for WordPress websites. The service provides external monitoring capabilities that check websites every few minutes for uptime, response time, and accessibility. The platform includes SSL certificate monitoring with expiration alerts, domain expiration tracking, and file integrity checks through a WordPress plugin that detects tampered or missing core, theme, and plugin files. An AI-based malware scanner analyzes code patterns to identify known and emerging threats beyond traditional signature-based methods. Visual monitoring features include daily screenshots with AI analysis that explains layout changes and missing sections. The Smart Correlation Engine connects uptime, speed, visual, and activity data to provide context about incidents and their causes. Notification options include email alerts, SMS notifications for critical issues, and customizable alert rules. Users can choose between immediate alerts or weekly/monthly digests with AI-generated summaries. The platform offers public status pages and trust badges for transparency. Integration capabilities include Google Search Console and Core Web Vitals data synchronization. The service provides health monitoring, response time tracking, and PDF reports. White-label reporting and branding options are available in higher-tier plans. WPMissionControl operates as an external monitoring service, complementing rather than replacing WordPress security plugins that run inside the site. The platform offers a free tier for up to 3 websites with basic monitoring features.