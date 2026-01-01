Wipro Wipro Intelligence Logo

Consulting and managed services provider offering cybersecurity solutions

Wipro Intelligence is a consulting and managed services offering from Wipro that provides cybersecurity and digital transformation services to enterprise clients. The service combines consulting expertise with execution capabilities across multiple domains including cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and digital workplace transformation. The offering includes cybersecurity services as evidenced by their State of Cybersecurity Report 2025 which focuses on AI's impact on cyber resilience. Wipro provides consulting-led, AI-powered strategies to help organizations with digital transformation initiatives. The service operates through the Wipro Innovation Network, which serves as a catalyst for AI-powered co-innovation with clients. Wipro Intelligence delivers services across various industries including financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, and banking sectors. The platform emphasizes a consulting approach that moves from strategy to execution, working directly with clients to deliver measurable outcomes. Services span cybersecurity operations, digital workplace transformation, supply chain optimization, and technology infrastructure modernization. Wipro Intelligence integrates industry expertise with functional capabilities to address business challenges including cyber resilience, cost optimization, supply chain management, and regulatory compliance. The service model includes managed security services, incident response capabilities, and ongoing security monitoring and assessment.

