Verax Verax Protect

Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments

Verax Protect is a control center platform designed to monitor and secure Large Language Models (LLMs) in production environments. The platform addresses risks associated with generative AI deployments by providing real-time visibility into LLM behavior and automated issue detection and remediation. The platform consists of three main components: Verax Protect focuses on preventing data leakage to and from LLMs, protecting personally identifiable information (PII), and maintaining regulatory compliance by controlling access to sensitive data. Verax Control provides real-time detection and correction of LLM issues including hallucinations, false responses, biased outputs, and off-topic responses. It analyzes each response in real-time to prevent undesired LLM outputs from reaching users. Verax Explore offers behavioral insights and analytics for LLMs in production, including trend analysis, user behavior understanding, and risk management capabilities. It helps identify and address biases, inaccuracies, and data drifts. The platform is designed for cybersecurity leaders, data science teams, and innovation leaders who need to manage LLM deployments in production environments. It provides monitoring, alerting, and automated remediation capabilities to address the unpredictable nature of LLM behavior in live environments.

