Vectra Vectra AI Platform

Vectra AI Platform is a network detection and response solution that uses artificial intelligence to detect and respond to threats across hybrid environments. The platform monitors network traffic, identity systems, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS applications to identify attacker behavior. The system employs over 150 AI models and holds 36 AI patents to analyze security data. It ingests and normalizes data from multiple sources including data centers, remote locations, cloud environments, identities, SaaS applications, and IoT/OT devices. The platform processes network metadata, logs, and telemetry to detect threats aligned with MITRE ATT&CK framework. The platform provides coverage across multiple domains including Azure and other cloud platforms, Microsoft 365, Active Directory and identity systems, and traditional network infrastructure. It correlates detections across these domains to identify attack progressions and prioritize threats based on risk. The solution includes capabilities for threat detection, investigation, and response. It attributes malicious activities to specific entities and correlates related detections to reduce alert fatigue. The platform integrates with existing security tools including endpoint security solutions from CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. Vectra offers the platform as a self-managed solution and also provides managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services. The system is designed for enterprise environments requiring visibility across hybrid infrastructure.
