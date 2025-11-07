Trend Trend Service One™
24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support
Trend Trend Service One™
24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support
Trend Trend Service One™ Description
Trend Service One is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7/365 monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. The service offers two tiers: Essentials and Complete. The platform includes Targeted Attack Detection that scans for indicators of compromise, provides qualified high-risk alerts, and predicts next steps. MDR experts perform root cause analysis, identify attack vectors, determine dwell time, and assess spread and impact. The service consolidates data across Trend Micro solutions covering email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks. Response capabilities include threat containment, automatic generation of indicators of compromise, step-by-step remediation plans, and monthly security reports. A designated Service Manager provides optimization guidance and access to resources. Threat analysts notify customers of high-risk alerts and provide immediate response guidance. Support features include priority case handling through email, phone, and case portal, with critical claims fast-tracked to a Service Manager. The service provides access to on-demand training, best practices guides, admin and operational guides, and cybersecurity experts. Monthly status meetings and quarterly business reviews are included. The Complete tier includes guaranteed access to the global Incident Response team with 40 hours included, while the Essentials tier offers prioritized access with additional costs for engagement. The service is supported by 450 global threat researchers.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.