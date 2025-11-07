Trend Trend Service One™ Logo

Trend Service One is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7/365 monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. The service offers two tiers: Essentials and Complete. The platform includes Targeted Attack Detection that scans for indicators of compromise, provides qualified high-risk alerts, and predicts next steps. MDR experts perform root cause analysis, identify attack vectors, determine dwell time, and assess spread and impact. The service consolidates data across Trend Micro solutions covering email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks. Response capabilities include threat containment, automatic generation of indicators of compromise, step-by-step remediation plans, and monthly security reports. A designated Service Manager provides optimization guidance and access to resources. Threat analysts notify customers of high-risk alerts and provide immediate response guidance. Support features include priority case handling through email, phone, and case portal, with critical claims fast-tracked to a Service Manager. The service provides access to on-demand training, best practices guides, admin and operational guides, and cybersecurity experts. Monthly status meetings and quarterly business reviews are included. The Complete tier includes guaranteed access to the global Incident Response team with 40 hours included, while the Essentials tier offers prioritized access with additional costs for engagement. The service is supported by 450 global threat researchers.

