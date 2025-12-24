Token Security AI Agent
AI agent & non-human identity security platform with lifecycle management
Token Security AI Agent
AI agent & non-human identity security platform with lifecycle management
Token Security AI Agent Description
Token Security is an identity security platform focused on managing and securing AI agents and non-human identities (NHIs) across enterprise environments. The platform addresses the security challenges posed by autonomous AI agents, service accounts, API tokens, and other machine identities that operate across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. The platform provides continuous discovery capabilities to identify AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities throughout the environment. It offers visibility into identity usage patterns, permissions, and access relationships across connected systems. Token Security includes lifecycle management functionality to enforce ownership requirements, track identity usage, and automatically decommission orphaned or unused identities. The platform implements access control mechanisms to enforce least-privilege principles and right-size permissions for AI agents and machine identities. The solution monitors behavioral patterns to detect anomalies and suspicious activities associated with non-human identities. It provides traceability features for auditing AI agent actions across multi-agent ecosystems to support compliance requirements. Token Security includes security posture management capabilities to identify permissions drift, overexposure risks, and misconfigurations. The platform offers automated remediation workflows that trigger based on risk thresholds and contextual awareness. The platform is designed to address the scale challenges of non-human identities, which can outnumber human identities by significant ratios in enterprise environments. It aims to provide security and IAM teams with the visibility and control needed to manage machine identities without disrupting production systems.
Token Security AI Agent FAQ
Common questions about Token Security AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Token Security AI Agent is AI agent & non-human identity security platform with lifecycle management developed by Token Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership