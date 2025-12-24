Token Security AI Agent Logo

Token Security AI Agent

AI agent & non-human identity security platform with lifecycle management

IAM
Commercial
Token Security AI Agent Description

Token Security is an identity security platform focused on managing and securing AI agents and non-human identities (NHIs) across enterprise environments. The platform addresses the security challenges posed by autonomous AI agents, service accounts, API tokens, and other machine identities that operate across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. The platform provides continuous discovery capabilities to identify AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities throughout the environment. It offers visibility into identity usage patterns, permissions, and access relationships across connected systems. Token Security includes lifecycle management functionality to enforce ownership requirements, track identity usage, and automatically decommission orphaned or unused identities. The platform implements access control mechanisms to enforce least-privilege principles and right-size permissions for AI agents and machine identities. The solution monitors behavioral patterns to detect anomalies and suspicious activities associated with non-human identities. It provides traceability features for auditing AI agent actions across multi-agent ecosystems to support compliance requirements. Token Security includes security posture management capabilities to identify permissions drift, overexposure risks, and misconfigurations. The platform offers automated remediation workflows that trigger based on risk thresholds and contextual awareness. The platform is designed to address the scale challenges of non-human identities, which can outnumber human identities by significant ratios in enterprise environments. It aims to provide security and IAM teams with the visibility and control needed to manage machine identities without disrupting production systems.

Token Security AI Agent is AI agent & non-human identity security platform with lifecycle management developed by Token Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Automation.

