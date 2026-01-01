SpyCloud SpyCloud Connect Description

SpyCloud Connect is an automation service that integrates identity exposure data from SpyCloud into existing security tools through custom-built workflows. The service delivers identity intelligence data to SIEM, SOAR, ticketing systems, threat intelligence platforms, EDR, XDR platforms, and identity providers. SpyCloud handles the development, delivery, and maintenance of custom workflows, eliminating technical debt and maintenance burden for customer teams. Workflows are built to customer specifications and automatically update as SpyCloud's data lake grows in real-time. The service supports various use cases including password breach alerts, account disabling based on breach alerts, ticket creation for malware-infected users, and Slack notifications. Data can be customized to adhere to the principle of least privilege, limiting access to sensitive information for teams that don't require visibility. Typical delivery cycles for SpyCloud Connect deployments are 2-4 weeks, with a maximum delivery time of 90 days for custom-built automation workflows. The service includes ongoing support and maintenance throughout the lifecycle of the workflows.