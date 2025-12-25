Sophos Sophos Email Logo

Sophos Sophos Email

Email security platform with phishing/BEC protection and MDR/XDR integration

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sophos Sophos Email Description

Sophos Email is an email security platform that defends against phishing and business email compromise attacks. The solution uses multi-layered defense architecture incorporating over 20 AI/ML models, including natural language processing models, to identify threats and secure inboxes. The platform includes email filtering, advanced threat detection and response, email continuity, information protection, and URL protection. It provides sender authentication through SPF, DKIM, and DMARC protocols, along with cloud sandboxing capabilities. The solution automatically identifies high-profile targets for protection against malware-free impersonation and BEC attacks. Sophos Email includes an Email Monitoring System (EMS) that functions as a security sensor to detect missed threats and complements existing email security infrastructure. The DMARC Manager component helps ensure message deliverability and protects against email spoofing and domain impersonation attacks through automated monitoring and comprehensive reporting. The platform integrates with Sophos MDR service and Sophos XDR platform, providing visibility and response capabilities across security vectors from a unified console. Integration with Sophos Phish Threat enables phishing simulations and cybersecurity training modules for security awareness training. The solution enhances existing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace deployments, including Outlook and Gmail.

Sophos Sophos Email FAQ

Common questions about Sophos Sophos Email including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sophos Sophos Email is Email security platform with phishing/BEC protection and MDR/XDR integration developed by Sophos. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, DMARC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
452
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
170
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →